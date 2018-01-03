Flames' Matthew Phillips: Signs with Calgary
Phillips inked a three-year, entry-level contract with the Flames last weekend, NHL.com reports.
Phillips has 28 goals and 59 points in 40 games playing at the junior level in the WHL this season. He also had an assist in one game in the AHL in 2016-2017. A sixth-round pick from the 2016 draft, Phillips shouldn't be counted on from a fantasy standpoint until he shows he can produce at the professional level.
