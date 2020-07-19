Phillips (undisclosed) was unable to participate in Sunday's practice, Scott Cruickshank of The Athletic reports.
The reason behind Phillips' absence remains unclear, as he's been a full participant during training camp until this point. It could be just a maintenance day off for the 22-year-old, but it's likely his status won't be updated until he returns to practice.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Back in action with AHL Stockton•
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Sustains serious injury•
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Assigned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Gets promotion to Flames•
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Heading to minors•
-
Flames' Matthew Phillips: Scores twice in prospect games•