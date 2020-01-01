Play

Phillips suffered a fractured kneecap in an AHL game and is considered month-to-month, Aaron Vickers of NHL.com reports.

The 5-foot-7 forward will undergo surgery to repair his kneecap. Phillips was having an outstanding season, as he's racked up 14 goals and 30 points over 28 games, but this injury could reasonably end the 21-year-old's campaign.

