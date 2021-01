Tkachuk scored a power-play goal on nine shots and doled out five hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk brought the Flames within a goal in the third period with his third tally of the year. He was involved throughout the game, but Jack Campbell picked up eight saves on Tkachuk's team-high nine shots. The five hits also led all Flames. The 23-year-old winger is up to four points, 22 shots on goal and 16 hits through four appearances.