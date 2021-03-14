Tkachuk notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Canadiens.

Tkachuk set up Sean Monahan at 13:56 of the first period for the latter's second goal of the game. It stood as the game-winner. Tkachuk has six assists in the last six games, but he hasn't scored in that span. The tough winger is up to 22 points, 90 shots, 88 hits and a plus-3 rating in 28 contests. Ten of his points have come on the power play.