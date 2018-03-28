Tkachuk (upper body) will likely be shelved for the rest of the season, per Flames coach Glen Gulutzan, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk has missed the last six games, but the team had been reluctant to change his "day-to-day" status until now. The second-year winger's 2017-18 output includes 24 goals, 25 assists -- not to mention 17 points on the man advantage -- through 68 games. Still, his rapid ascension among the forward ranks is not the least bit surprising, though, as the Flames took the hard-nosed skater sixth overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. The bleak injury prognosis makes him relatively safe to drop in non-keeper settings at this time.