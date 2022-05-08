Tkachuk notched an assist, three shots on goal and five PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3.

Tkachuk has as many fights as points through three games in this series. The winger is up to two assists, 12 PIM, five shots on net and four hits in the postseason. Time spent in the penalty box likely isn't the best use of his skills -- he had 42 goals and 62 assists in the regular season. He'll look to walk a more disciplined line in Monday's Game 4 as the Flames look to get even after falling behind 2-1 in the series after Saturday's loss.