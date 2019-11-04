Tkachuk collected an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

The 21-year-old bagged the lone assist on Andrew Mangiapane's opening goal, giving Tkachuk 15 points in 17 games this season. He has found the scoresheet in three consecutive contests, putting up five points overall, and belongs in your lineup every time he touches the ice. Tkachuk also blocked a shot, dished out a hit and recorded one shot on net Sunday.