Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Back in action
Tkachuk (rest) will return for Wednesday's clash against the Ducks, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
The Flames decided to rest a bunch of regulars against the Kings on Monday, but Calgary still managed to pull out a 7-2 victory on the road. Look for Tkachuk to reprise his regular top-six, No. 1 power-play role against Anaheim. With 34 goals and 43 helpers through 79 games, it's still entirely possible that Tkachuk can cap off the regular season averaging a point per game.
