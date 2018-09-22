Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Back in action
Tkachuk (lower body) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Canucks, TSN's Jermain Franklin reports.
Tkachuk missed Wednesday's matchup with the Bruins due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be held out long term. The 20-year-old winger racked up 24 goals and 49 points in 68 games last season, and should be a fantastic secondary option in fantasy leagues this campaign.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Nursing lower-body injury•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Medically cleared•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: All but ruled out for rest of season•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Skipping two-game trip•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Remains sidelined•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out for two-game trip•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...