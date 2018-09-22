Tkachuk (lower body) will be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason game against the Canucks, TSN's Jermain Franklin reports.

Tkachuk missed Wednesday's matchup with the Bruins due to a lower-body injury, but he was never expected to be held out long term. The 20-year-old winger racked up 24 goals and 49 points in 68 games last season, and should be a fantastic secondary option in fantasy leagues this campaign.