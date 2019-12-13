Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Back in lineup
Tkachuk (upper body) was held off the scoresheet and had two shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.
Tkachuk missed Tuesday's game with his injury but returned Thursday to take a regular shift. He went without a point for only the second time in in the last seven games, but it was reassuring to see him back in the lineup after missing just the one game. Tkachuk has 12 goals and 15 assists through 33 games.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ready for return•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Questionable against Toronto•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Out against Coyotes•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns 200th career point•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushes point streak to three games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.