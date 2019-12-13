Tkachuk (upper body) was held off the scoresheet and had two shots in a 4-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Tkachuk missed Tuesday's game with his injury but returned Thursday to take a regular shift. He went without a point for only the second time in in the last seven games, but it was reassuring to see him back in the lineup after missing just the one game. Tkachuk has 12 goals and 15 assists through 33 games.