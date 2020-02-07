Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Bags assist
Tkachuk notched a helper, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.
Tkachuk saw his four-game point streak end Tuesday against the Sharks, but he was right back on the scoresheet Thursday. The 22-year-old is up to 43 points (17 tallies, 26 helpers), 146 shots, 102 hits and 56 PIM through 54 contests. He's arguably been the Flames' best player this season, and his physical play provides a bit of snarl for fantasy owners, as well.
