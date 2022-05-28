Tkachuk was nursing a hand injury during the playoffs, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk was involved in a few fights early in the first round, which may have been when he picked up the injury. The winger still managed 10 points in 12 playoff contests, but he was silenced in the last three games of the second round. The 24-year-old is a pending restricted free agent looking to cash in big after a 42-goal, 104-point regular season. It's unlikely his hand injury will linger throughout the offseason and it won't require surgery.