Tkachuk netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tkachuk's tally late in the third period tied the game, but Shea Theodore quickly answered to give the Golden Knights the lead again. The 22-year-old winger has two goals and three helpers in his last three contests. For the season, Tkachuk is at 61 points 188 shots, 122 hits and 74 PIM in 69 appearances.