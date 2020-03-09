Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Buries tying goal
Tkachuk netted a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Tkachuk's tally late in the third period tied the game, but Shea Theodore quickly answered to give the Golden Knights the lead again. The 22-year-old winger has two goals and three helpers in his last three contests. For the season, Tkachuk is at 61 points 188 shots, 122 hits and 74 PIM in 69 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Trio of assists in win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sends game into extra time•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Plucks apple on power play•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Gathers helper•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Three-point effort in win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Extends point streak with assist•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.