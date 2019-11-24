Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Caps afternoon with shootout winner
Tkachuk recorded five hits, three shots, a blocked shot and a plus-2 rating in regulation and overtime then scored the only goal in the shootout during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Flyers.
While the 21-year-old didn't officially record a point, he was the Flames' best player on the afternoon and fittingly secured the win by beating Carter Hart through the five hole with a backhand shot on his shootout attempt. Tkachuk is stuck in a five-game scoring drought, but he still has 10 goals and 20 points through 26 games, and it's only a matter of time before he breaks out.
