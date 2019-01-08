Tkachuk dished out a power-play assist in Monday's win over the Blackhawks.

After posting 48 and 49 points in each of his first two NHL seasons, Tkachuk has surpassed both marks in his 44th game of the year with his 50th point. A large factor in this upgrade has been the Flames' power play, where Tkachuk has eight goals and 11 helpers.

More News
Our Latest Stories