Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Churns out helper
Tkachuk notched an assist and a fighting major in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers.
Tkachuk answered the bell by dropping the mitts with Zack Kassian at 16:35 of the first period, settling a score from a meeting on Jan. 11. Tkachuk would later set up Andrew Mangiapane's tally in the second. The 22-year-old has three points in two games since the All-Star break. He's recorded 41 points, 137 shots on goal, 100 hits and 41 PIM through 51 outings.
