Tkachuk logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two PIM, four hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.

Tkachuk has 16 points through 10 games in April, and just two of those points have come with the man advantage. He's now one point shy of 100 for the season (39 goals, 60 helpers) in 77 appearances. The 24-year-old winger has added 244 shots on net, 85 hits, 62 PIM and a plus-53 rating.