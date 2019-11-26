Tkachuk registered a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Tkachuk worked from behind the net, setting up Sean Monahan's tally late in the second period. The assist snapped a five-game dry spell for Tkachuk, who is up to 21 points, 57 hits, 75 shots on goal and 28 PIM through 27 contests.