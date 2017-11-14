Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Collects two helpers in win
Tkachuk recorded two assists during Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.
Now up to four goals and 13 points through 17 games, Tkachuk has quickly proven last season's 48-point debut wasn't a fluke. He's a cross-category contributor with untapped scoring upside, and he's probably already a better real-world player than fantasy asset -- a true rarity among 19-year-old NHLers. It might take some time for Tkachuk to reach his offensive potential, but he's already established himself as an excellent virtual option for years to come.
