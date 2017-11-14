Tkachuk recorded two assists during Monday's 7-4 win over St. Louis.

Now up to four goals and 13 points through 17 games, Tkachuk has quickly proven last season's 48-point debut wasn't a fluke. He's a cross-category contributor with untapped scoring upside, and he's probably already a better real-world player than fantasy asset -- a true rarity among 19-year-old NHLers. It might take some time for Tkachuk to reach his offensive potential, but he's already established himself as an excellent virtual option for years to come.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories