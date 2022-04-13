Tkachuk scored a hat trick with six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.

Tkachuk tallied the Flames' first goal in the first period. He also had a power-play tally and the empty-netter at the start and the end of their third-period rally. This was Tkachuk's second career hat trick. The power winger has 37 goals, 55 assists, 235 shots on net, 79 hits, 60 PIM and a plus-49 rating through 73 appearances this season. He has nine games to add eight more points for his first 100-point campaign.