Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Continues breakout season
Tkachuk scored a goal and three points in a 9-6 victory against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
The Blue Jackets jumped out to a 4-1 lead, but then the Flames and Tkachuk went to work. He scored the game-tying goal about halfway through the second period and then picked up the primary assist on the go-ahead marker. Tkachuk added another assist on the game-winning power-play goal. Tkachuk had a great November is now continuing his strong play into December. The soon-to-be 21-year-old has 13 goals and 32 points in 28 games.
