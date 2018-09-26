Tkachuk chipped in a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 7-5 preseason win over San Jose.

Almost all of Calgary's top forwards feasted against a subpar Sharks lineup, as Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, Michael Frolik and Mikael Backlund all came away with multi-point showings. After accruing 48 and 49 points in his first two seasons, the 20-year-old power forward is a good bet to top 50 in Year 3 if he can stay healthy.