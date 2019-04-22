Tkachuk will not attend the World Championships in Slovakia due to upcoming contract negotiations, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk had a breakout year with 77 points in 80 appearances in the regular season in the final year of his entry-level deal. It is possible the American winger's cap hit could exceed the $6.75 million that left wing Johnny Gaudreau currently earns. Tkachuk's contract will likely be of the highest priority for the Flames in the offseason.