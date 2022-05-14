Tkachuk notched an assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars in Game 6.

Tkachuk had the secondary helper on a Michael Stone tally in the second period. It was otherwise a quiet showing from Tkachuk, who has gone six games without a goal for just the second time in the campaign. He's picked up four assists, 10 shots on net, six hits and 14 PIM in the playoffs, but his pest tendencies have been less noticeable as the series wears on.