Tkachuk recorded an assist and four PIM in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tkachuk earned the secondary assist on Andrew Mangiapane's third-period tally. Through 25 games, Tkachuk has 11 goals, 10 assists, 85 shots on net, 34 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-14 rating. This is his best scoring pace since his breakout 2018-19 season, which saw him rack up 34 goals and 77 points in 80 appearances. The first-line winger can be deployed with confidence in fantasy.