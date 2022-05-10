Tkachuk notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-1 win over the Stars in Game 4.
Tkachuk set up Rasmus Andersson's tally during a two-man advantage in the second period. With three assists in four playoff contests, Tkachuk has been one of few Flames to regularly contribute on offense. The 24-year-old winger has added seven shots on net, six hits, 14 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in a top-line role.
