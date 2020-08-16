Tkachuk (undisclosed) won't play in Sunday's Game 4 versus the Stars, Ryan Leslie of Sportsnet reports.

Tkachuk will miss a second straight game after being injured by a collision with Jamie Benn in Game 2. Tobias Rieder filled in on the second line in Game 2, and he'll likely remain in place for this matchup. Since Tkachuk was considered a game-time call before this matchup, he has a decent chance to play in Game 5 on Tuesday.