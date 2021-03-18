Tkachuk registered two assists and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Oilers.

Tkachuk set up goals by Elias Lindholm and Johnny Gaudreau in the contest. The 23-year-old Tkachuk hasn't scored in eight games in March, but he's provided eight assists. Overall, he has 24 points (seven tallies, 17 helpers), 94 shots on net, 92 hits and 28 PIM through 30 contests. The strong non-scoring production offsets a somewhat down year on the scoresheet for the star winger.