Tkachuk notched a power-play assist, three hits and a fighting major in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Stars in Game 1.
Tkachuk set up Elias Lindholm on the game's lone goal at 5:01 of the first period. The 24-year-old Tkachuk also mixed it up with Michael Raffl at the end of the first period to display some playoff-level intensity. With five goals and eight helpers during a nine-game point streak, Tkachuk is hot to begin the postseason. He should have plenty of chances to contribute while playing in a top-line role.
