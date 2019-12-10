Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Tkachuk tied the game at two with his tally at 16:04 of the second period. He later set up Andrew Mangiapane's go-ahead goal in the third as well. Tkachuk's tally was the 200th point of his career, but he didn't stay on the round number for long. For the season, the 21-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists through 32 appearances.