Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns 200th career point
Tkachuk scored a power-play goal and dished an assist in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Tkachuk tied the game at two with his tally at 16:04 of the second period. He later set up Andrew Mangiapane's go-ahead goal in the third as well. Tkachuk's tally was the 200th point of his career, but he didn't stay on the round number for long. For the season, the 21-year-old has 12 goals and 15 assists through 32 appearances.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Helps out on power play•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pushes point streak to three games•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Sparks comeback win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Collects power-play helper•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Caps afternoon with shootout winner•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Pointless in four straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.