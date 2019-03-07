Tkachuk picked up an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The winger skated on the top line after coach Bill Peters shuffled his skaters around the lineup. Tkachuk added five shots, four PIM and two hits in a scrappy performance. He's up 63 points in 67 games this year, and more recently has points in four of his last five outings, as well as 15 hits and 17 shots in that span. If he can click with Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau, a potential rise in point production may follow.