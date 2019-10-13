Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns assist
Tkachuk had a helper in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Tkachuk also skated on 12:51 in the contest, which probably was just Bill Peters resting the star winger when the Golden Knights took control of the game. Tkachuk has six points and 16 hits in the first five games of the season.
