Tkachuk scored on all three of his shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

The 21-year-old winger added an assist in a game dominated thoroughly by the reunited 3M line, as Michael Frolik had four assists and Mikael Backlund posted three points. Tkachuk's career year continued in a big way, as he now has 29 goals and 67 points in 69 contests. With eight points and 18 hits in his last seven appearances, Tkachuk is heating up at just the right moment.