Tkachuk scored a goal Friday in a 3-1 loss to the Jets.
He scored on a breakaway at 3:19 of the first period after stealing the puck from Winnipeg defender, Brenden Dillon. Tkachuk extended his point streak to eight games and 12 points (five goals, seven assists). The goal was his 42nd of the season.
