Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Ends four-game point drought
Tkachuk collected an assist in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
The helper put Tkachuk's recent four-game quiet stretch to an end. Tkachuk has enjoyed a breakout campaign with 34 goals and 43 assists in 79 games, as well as 104 hits and 203 shots on goal. Fantasy owners in dynasty leagues will probably want to keep the physical winger on their squads for next season.
