Tkachuk scored a goal on four shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Senators.

Tkachuk's last tally came on April 2 -- he snapped a 13-game goal drought Sunday. He was also productive as a playmaker with assists on goals by Johnny Gaudreau and Mark Giordano, the latter's tally coming on the power play. Tkachuk has struggled a bit this year with 37 points, 140 shots on net, 130 hits, 51 PIM and a plus-5 rating.