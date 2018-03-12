Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Exits Sunday's contest with potential injury
Tkachuk exited Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders after colliding with Mathew Barzal, Kristen Anderson of Postmedia reports, and didn't return to the contest.
During the play, Tkachuk tripped over Barzal who was down on the ice, and appeared to hit his head or neck against the boards as he tumbled over, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports. Tkachuk has been especially hot since the New Year, reeling off 25 points (14 goals, 11 assists) in 30 games, and should have his status updated before Tuesday's game against Edmonton. If he's unable to go, Sam Bennett figures to draw into his spot on the second line.
