Tkachuk left Thursday's Game 2 versus the Stars with an undisclosed injury, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk spent most of the contest in and out of the locker room before leaving the game permanently in the third period. After the game, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports interim head coach Geoff Ward had no update on Tkachuk's status. With a quick turnaround for Friday's Game 3, it's unclear if Tkachuk will be able to shake off his current injury. If he can't play, Zac Rinaldo or Austin Czarnik could enter the lineup.