Tkachuk provided an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

Tkachuk's helper was on Johnny Gaudreau's empty-netter with 1:39 left in the contest. The 24-year-old Tkachuk has three goals and six helpers during his five-game point streak. For the season, the power winger is up to 101 points, 247 shots on net, 88 hits, 64 PIM and a plus-55 rating in 79 outings.