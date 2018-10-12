Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Extends point streak to four
Tkachuk notched an assist and five hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Blues.
Tkachuk now has a four-game point streak with six total in that span, while also adding a solid physical component with eight collisions and eight PIM. The third-year pro is looking to follow up his first two years, which he accumulated 48 and 49 points, respectively.
