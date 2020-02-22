Tkachuk recorded an assist, three hits and a fighting major in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Tkachuk had the secondary helper on Mikael Backlund's second tally of the game. The Flames would fall behind early in the second period, and Tkachuk attempted to provide a spark by fighting Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. The 22-year-old has 51 points (20 goals, 31 helpers), 170 shots, 112 hits and 70 PIM in 61 contests this year. He's racked up three markers and six assists during his current eight-game point streak.