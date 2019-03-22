Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Fills box score again
Tkachuk scored a goal and supplied an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
The left wing also chipped in five hits, four shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating. Tkachuk is up to 34 goals and 76 points in 74 games, and he's now just three hits shy of his first 100-hit season.
More News
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Productive in victory•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Spearheads offense with five points•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Reaches 30 goals in blowout win•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns first career hat trick•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Earns assist in loss•
-
Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Tallies with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...