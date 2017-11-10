Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Finds twine against Detroit
Tkachuk scored his fourth goal of the season and fired six shots on goal in Thursday's win over the Red Wings.
Tkachuk is starting to take off for the Flames and has gotten on the scoresheet in three of his last four outings. The 19-year-old is a solid all-around fantasy option due to his four goals, 14 PIM and power-play production. Tkachuk has been more consistent of late, and this is a great sign for his fantasy owners, as the youngster has all the makings of a lethal fantasy weapon. Keep him rolling.
