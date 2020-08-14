Tkachuk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision ahead of Friday's Game 3 clash with Dallas, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

In his first six postseason outings, Tkachuk notched one goal, one assist and 10 shots while averaging 16:48 of ice time. If the pesky winger does miss Friday's matchup, the coaching staff will likely have to choose between Milan Lucic or Dillon Dube for a spot on the second line. With Austin Czarnik (personal) leaving the bubble, it could open the door for Zac Rinaldo to return to the lineup as well.