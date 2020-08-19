Tkachuk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Stars in Thursday's Game 3 clash, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Tkachuk already missed the previous three games versus Dallas due to his undisclosed injury and could be in line to miss a fourth. In his last 10 outings, the Arizona native notched three goals, four helpers and 18 shots. With the winger sidelined, Tobias Rieder figures to continue slotting into a top-six role.