Tkachuk (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 clash with Dallas, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Tkachuk has already missed the Flames' previous two contests due to his undisclosed injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger generated just two points in six matchups despite logging 16:48 of ice time per game. Without Tkachuk in the lineup, Calgary has utilized Tobias Rieder in a top-six role.