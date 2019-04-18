Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Garners helper
Tkachuk produced an assist and two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.
Tkachuk has three points, eight hits and nine shots in four games in the series. He registered 77 points in a breakout regular season, but he's struggled since Game 1.
