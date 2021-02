Tkachuk posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Tkachuk teed up Rasmus Andersson for a shot that led to Elias Lindholm's game-winning goal late in the third period. The 23-year-old Tkachuk is up to 10 points in 12 games this year, and half of his offense has come with the man advantage. The pesky winger has added 38 hits, 39 shots on goal, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating.