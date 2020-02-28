Flames' Matthew Tkachuk: Gathers helper
Tkachuk picked up an assist, three shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Predators.
Tkachuk has been excellent in February with five goals and nine helpers through his last 13 games. He's only been held off the scoresheet twice this month. The 22-year-old is up to 55 points (21 scores, 34 assists), 179 shots, 116 hits and 72 PIM in 64 contests.
